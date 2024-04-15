What is the on-road price of Skoda Karoq in Chandrapura? In Chandrapura, the on-road price of the Skoda Karoq Karoq 1.5 TSI is Rs 26,14,415.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Karoq in Chandrapura? In Chandrapura, the RTO charges for the Skoda Karoq Karoq 1.5 TSI will be Rs 12,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Skoda Karoq in Chandrapura? The Skoda Karoq Karoq 1.5 TSI's insurance charges in Chandrapura are Rs 1,03,415.

What is the detailed breakup of Skoda Karoq in Chandrapura? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Skoda Karoq in Chandrapura: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 24,99,000, RTO - Rs. 12,000, Insurance - Rs. 1,03,415, FASTag - Rs. 0, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Skoda Karoq in ##cityName## is Rs. 26,14,415.