Skoda Elroq Front Right Side
UPCOMING
SKODA Elroq

Exp. Launch on 15 Dec 2025

₹25 - 35 Lakhs*Expected price
Elroq Expected Key Specs

Range

Category Average: 512.1 km

Elroq: 370.0 km

Skoda Elroq Latest Update

Skoda Elroq Specifications and Features

Max Power167.67 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque310 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range370 km

Skoda Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Aryaveer Skoda
71/1, Shivaji Marg, Najafgarh Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 7947044552
Aryaveer Skoda
East Of Kailash, E-14, New Delhi, Delhi 110065
+91 - 9871864545
Jai Auto
B-1/11, Africa Avenue, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 7942531121
Jai Auto Dwarka
Plot No.- D 11, & 12, Main Rajapuri Road, Block C, Madhu Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110055
+91 - 7574066633
Aryaveer Motors
No 62, Rama Road, Najafgarh Ind Area, Moti Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 9205981393
Masyy Cars Pvt Ltd
No 9, Rohtak Road Paschim Vihar Extension, New Delhi (NCR), New Delhi, Delhi 110063
+91 - 1133678000
