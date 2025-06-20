Elroq Launch Date

The Skoda Elroq is expected to launch on 15th Dec 2025.

Elroq Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹25 - 35 Lakhs*.

Elroq Seating Capacity

The Skoda Elroq is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

Elroq Rivals

Tata Harrier EV, BYD Atto 3, Mahindra XEV 7e, Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD eMAX 7 are sought to be the major rivals to Skoda Elroq.