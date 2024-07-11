HT Auto

Rolls-Royce Spectre On Road Price in Jaipur

Rolls-Royce Spectre Front Left Side
1/10
Rolls-Royce Spectre Front Left View
2/10
Rolls-Royce Spectre Front View
3/10
Rolls-Royce Spectre Grille
4/10
Rolls-Royce Spectre Headlight
5/10
Rolls-Royce Spectre Rear Left View
6/10
7.5 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Jaipur
Spectre Price in Jaipur

Rolls-Royce Spectre on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 7.80 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Rolls-Royce Spectre Electric₹ 7.80 Crore
...Read More

Rolls-Royce Spectre Variant Wise Price List in Jaipur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Electric
₹7.80 Crore*On-Road Price
102 KWh
530 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,50,00,000
RTO
50,000
Insurance
29,19,331
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Jaipur)
7,79,69,831
EMI@16,75,876/mo
    Rolls-Royce Spectre News

    Actor Ram Charan was seen arriving at the Hyderabad airport with his family in the family's new Rolls-Royce Spectre EV, accompanied by an Audi Q7
    ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan brings home the Rolls-Royce Spectre worth over 7.5 crore
    11 Jul 2024
    The Rolls-Royce Spectre is the automaker's first-ever EV and bookings are open for the two-door electric coupe
    Rolls-Royce Spectre luxury EV launched in India, priced at 7.5 crore
    19 Jan 2024
    Rolls-Royce Spectre EV has traits of the Wraith with a slim front grille flanked by a split headlight units.
    Big character over big bucks: Rolls-Royce to screen buyers for its Spectre EV
    11 Jul 2023
    Rolls-Royce Spectre EV has traits of the Wraith with a slim front grille flanked by a split headlight units.
    First Drive: The Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Is a Rolls in Its Purest Form
    8 Feb 2023
    Rolls Royce Spectre will offer 577 hp of power and a staggering 900Nm of peak torque with ability to sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.
    Spectre, Rolls Royce's first electric car with 520-km range, breaks cover
    18 Oct 2022
    View all
     Rolls-Royce Spectre News

    Rolls-Royce Spectre Videos

    Rolls Royce Spectre EV will formally launch towards the end of next year. It will rival Bentley's first upcoming electric car.
    Rolls Royce Spectre EV: First look
    18 Oct 2022
    Rolls-Royce Spectre EV in action on snow near the Arctic Circle.
    Watch Rolls-Royce Spectre, first EV from super luxury brand, in action on snow
    1 Apr 2022
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the most expensive car ever built.
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive car in the world: First Look
    28 May 2021
    The British luxury carmaker has revealed the engineering formula that helped it create a car that is as silent as a shadow.
    Watch: What will make new Rolls-Royce Ghost ‘whisper’ on the road
    18 Aug 2020
    The DBX vehicle is the company’s first foray into the lucrative sport utility vehicle market, a late entrant compared to many rivals such as Volkswagen-owned Bentley and BMW’s Rolls-Royce.
    Watch: Aston Martin's first SUV DBX rolls off production line
    10 Jul 2020
    View all
     

    Rolls-Royce Spectre FAQs

    The on-road price of Rolls-Royce Spectre Electric in Jaipur is Rs. 7.80 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Rolls-Royce Spectre Electric in Jaipur amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Rolls-Royce Spectre in Jaipur is Rs. 15.81 Lakhs.
    The insurance charges for Rolls-Royce Spectre Electric in Jaipur are Rs. 29.19 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
    The detailed price breakup for Rolls-Royce Spectre Electric in Jaipur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 7.50 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 50,000, insurance - Rs. 29.19 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 7.80 Crore.

