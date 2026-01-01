hamburger icon
PhantomPriceMileageSpecifications
Rolls-Royce Phantom Front Left Side
1/19
Rolls-Royce Phantom Front View
2/19
Rolls-Royce Phantom Grille
3/19
Rolls-Royce Phantom Headlight
4/19
Rolls-Royce Phantom Left Side View
5/19
Rolls-Royce Phantom Rear Left View
View all Images
6/19

Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
33.25 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Rolls-Royce Phantom Key Specs
Engine6749 cc
Mileage7.1 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Phantom specs and features

Phantom Centenary Edition

Phantom Centenary Edition Prices

The Phantom Centenary Edition, equipped with a 6.8L V12 engine and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹33.25 Crore (ex-showroom).

Phantom Centenary Edition Mileage

All variants of the Phantom deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.1 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Phantom Centenary Edition Engine and Transmission

The Phantom Centenary Edition is powered by a 6749 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 563 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 900 Nm @ 1700 rpm of torque.

Phantom Centenary Edition Specs & Features

The Phantom Centenary Edition has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary Edition Price

Phantom Centenary Edition

₹33.25 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,20,00,000
RTO
2,92,54,000
Insurance
1,12,91,674
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,25,46,174
EMI@71,47,714/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
6.8L V12 engine
Driving Range
719 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
900 Nm @ 1700 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.1 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
6749 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.9 metres
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric) steering
Front Suspension
Double wishbone front axle
Rear Suspension
multi-link rear axle
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21

Capacity

Bootspace
548 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
100 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5770 mm
Wheelbase
3552 mm
Kerb Weight
2635 kg
Height
1648 mm
Width
2018 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Chrome
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body-Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
All

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
4
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
TFT
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary Edition EMI
EMI64,32,943 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
29,92,91,556
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
29,92,91,556
Interest Amount
8,66,85,017
Payable Amount
38,59,76,573

Rolls-Royce Phantom other Variants

Phantom Sedan

₹10.82 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,50,00,000
RTO
95,54,000
Insurance
36,94,881
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,82,49,381
EMI@23,26,701/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Popular Sedan Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A5

Audi A5

50 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi A8 L

Audi A8 L

1.34 - 1.63 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
A8 L Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi New A6

Audi New A6

70 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi New A3

Audi New A3

39 - 45 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
S5 Sportback Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sedan Carss

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Cars

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

₹4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.31 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.16 - 2.25 Cr
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2 - 3.8 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Rolls-Royce Cars

  • Popular
View all  Rolls-Royce Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details