|Engine
|6749 cc
|Mileage
|7.1 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Phantom Centenary Edition, equipped with a 6.8L V12 engine and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹33.25 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Phantom deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.1 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Phantom Centenary Edition is powered by a 6749 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 563 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 900 Nm @ 1700 rpm of torque.
The Phantom Centenary Edition has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.