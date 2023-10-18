What is the on-road price of Renault Triber in Pauri Garhwal? The Renault Triber RXE is priced on the road at Rs 7,32,942 in Pauri Garhwal.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Triber in Pauri Garhwal? The RTO Charges for the Renault Triber RXE in Pauri Garhwal is Rs 68,350.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Triber in Pauri Garhwal? In Pauri Garhwal, the insurance charges for the Renault Triber RXE will be Rs 30,592.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Triber in Pauri Garhwal? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Triber base variant in Pauri Garhwal: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,33,500, RTO - Rs. 68,350, Insurance - Rs. 30,592, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Renault Triber in ##cityName## is Rs. 7,32,942.

What is the on road price of Renault Triber? Renault Triber on-road price in Pauri Garhwal starts at Rs. 7,32,942 and goes up to Rs. 8,76,969. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.