What is the on-road price of Renault Triber in Pathanamthitta? The Renault Triber RXE is priced on the road at Rs 6,43,747 in Pathanamthitta.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Triber in Pathanamthitta? The RTO Charges for the Renault Triber RXE in Pathanamthitta is Rs 65,500.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Triber in Pathanamthitta? In Pathanamthitta, the insurance charges for the Renault Triber RXE will be Rs 27,747.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Triber in Pathanamthitta? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Triber base variant in Pathanamthitta: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,50,000, RTO - Rs. 65,500, Insurance - Rs. 27,747, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Renault Triber in Pathanamthitta is Rs. 6,43,747.

What is the on-road price of Renault Triber Top Model? The top model of the Renault Triber is the Renault RXZ EASY-R AMT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,78,976 in Pathanamthitta.

