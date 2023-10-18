What is the on-road price of Renault Triber in Morigaon? The Renault Triber RXE is priced on the road at Rs 6,12,342 in Morigaon.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Triber in Morigaon? The RTO Charges for the Renault Triber RXE in Morigaon is Rs 34,095.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Triber in Morigaon? In Morigaon, the insurance charges for the Renault Triber RXE will be Rs 27,747.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Triber in Morigaon? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Triber base variant in Morigaon: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,50,000, RTO - Rs. 34,095, Insurance - Rs. 27,747, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Renault Triber in Morigaon is Rs. 6,12,342.

What is the on-road price of Renault Triber Top Model? The top model of the Renault Triber is the Renault RXZ EASY-R AMT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,40,822 in Morigaon.

What is the on road price of Renault Triber? Renault Triber on-road price in Morigaon starts at Rs. 6,12,342 and goes up to Rs. 7,40,822. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.