What is the on-road price of Renault Triber in Karnal? The Renault Triber RXE is priced on the road at Rs 6,15,609 in Karnal.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Triber in Karnal? The RTO Charges for the Renault Triber RXE in Karnal is Rs 30,630.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Triber in Karnal? In Karnal, the insurance charges for the Renault Triber RXE will be Rs 26,230.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Triber in Karnal? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Triber base variant in Karnal: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,50,000, RTO - Rs. 30,630, Insurance - Rs. 26,230, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Renault Triber in Karnal is Rs. 6,15,609.

What is the on-road price of Renault Triber Top Model? The top model of the Renault Triber is the Renault RXZ EASY-R AMT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,63,795 in Karnal.

