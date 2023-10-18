Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Renault Triber on road price in Jagi Road starts from Rs. 7.27 Lakhs.
The on road price for Renault Triber top variant goes up to Rs. 8.47 Lakhs in Jagi Road.
The lowest price model is Renault Triber RXL EASY-R AMT and the most priced model is Renault Triber RXT.
Renault Triber on road price breakup in Jagi Road includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Renault Triber is mainly compared to Hyundai Exter which starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs in Jagi Road, Tata Punch which starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs in Jagi Road and Kia Sonet starting at Rs. 6.79 Lakhs in Jagi Road.
Variants On-Road Price Renault Triber RXL EASY-R AMT ₹ 7.27 Lakhs Renault Triber RXE ₹ 7.08 Lakhs Renault Triber RXL ₹ 7.86 Lakhs Renault Triber RXT ₹ 8.47 Lakhs
