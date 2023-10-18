What is the on-road price of Renault Triber in Hojai? The Renault Triber RXE is priced on the road at Rs 6,12,342 in Hojai.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Triber in Hojai? The RTO Charges for the Renault Triber RXE in Hojai is Rs 34,095.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Triber in Hojai? In Hojai, the insurance charges for the Renault Triber RXE will be Rs 27,747.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Triber in Hojai? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Triber base variant in Hojai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,50,000, RTO - Rs. 34,095, Insurance - Rs. 27,747, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Renault Triber in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,12,342.

What is the on-road price of Renault Triber Top Model? The top model of the Renault Triber is the Renault RXZ EASY-R AMT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,40,822 in Hojai.

What is the on road price of Renault Triber? Renault Triber on-road price in Hojai starts at Rs. 6,12,342 and goes up to Rs. 7,40,822. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.