Renault Triber On Road Price in Bardez

6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs*
Bardez
Triber Price in Bardez

Renault Triber on road price in Bardez starts from Rs. 7.73 Lakhs. The on road price for Renault Triber top variant goes up to Rs. 7.79 Lakhs in Bardez. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Renault Triber RXL EASY-R AMT₹ 7.73 Lakhs
Renault Triber RXE₹ 6.44 Lakhs
Renault Triber RXL₹ 7.16 Lakhs
Renault Triber RXT₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Renault Triber Variant Wise Price List in Bardez

RXL EASY-R AMT
₹7.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,63,200
RTO
77,952
Insurance
31,604
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bardez
7,73,256
EMI@16,620/mo
RXE
₹6.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Manual
RXL
₹7.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Manual
RXT
₹7.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Manual
Renault Triber News

The Renault Kiger gets the maximum benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65,000, while the Kwid and Triber get benefits worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000
Renault Kwid, Triber & Kiger get year-end discounts up to 65,000. Check out
10 Dec 2023
The offers extend to the Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger, with benefits for private and corporate buyers, and special discounts for rural customers
Renault rolls out special offers for the festive season, benefits up to 65,000 on Kwid, Triber & Kiger
18 Oct 2023
Renault has introduced a new Urban Night limited edition versions of its popular models Kwid, Triber and Kiger in India.
Renault launches limited special editions of Kiger, Triber and Kwid ahead of festive season
1 Sept 2023
Renault Triber AMT with BS6 Phase II being delivered to a customer
Renault begins deliveries of BS6 Phase II Kiger, Triber AMT models
7 Jun 2023
Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber form the India portfolio of Renault.
Kiger, Kwid and Triber help Renault India achieve 9 lakh sales milestone
31 May 2023
Renault Triber Videos

Renault Triber MPV passes Global NCAP crash tests with four-star rating.
Watch: Renault Triber MPV passes Global NCAP crash tests
1 Jun 2021
Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP.
Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP
15 Feb 2022
Renault Kiger SUV is the most affordable sub-compact SUV in India.
Renault Kiger 2021: First drive review
22 Feb 2021
Renault Triber FAQs

The Renault Triber RXE is priced on the road at Rs 6,43,747 in Bardez.
The RTO Charges for the Renault Triber RXE in Bardez is Rs 65,500.
In Bardez, the insurance charges for the Renault Triber RXE will be Rs 27,747.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Triber base variant in Bardez: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,50,000, RTO - Rs. 65,500, Insurance - Rs. 27,747, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Renault Triber in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,43,747.
The top model of the Renault Triber is the Renault RXZ EASY-R AMT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,78,976 in Bardez.
Renault Triber on-road price in Bardez starts at Rs. 6,43,747 and goes up to Rs. 7,78,976. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for base variant of Renault Triber in Bardez will be Rs. 13,053. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

