What is the on-road price of Renault Triber in Attur? The Renault Triber RXE is priced on the road at Rs 6,04,738 in Attur.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Triber in Attur? The RTO Charges for the Renault Triber RXE in Attur is Rs 57,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Triber in Attur? In Attur, the insurance charges for the Renault Triber RXE will be Rs 27,238.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Triber in Attur? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Triber base variant in Attur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,20,000, RTO - Rs. 57,000, Insurance - Rs. 27,238, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Renault Triber in Attur is Rs. 6,04,738.

What is the on-road price of Renault Triber Top Model? The top model of the Renault Triber is the Renault RXZ EASY-R AMT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,50,025 in Attur.

