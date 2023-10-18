Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Renault Triber on road price in Arani starts from Rs. 7.67 Lakhs.
The on road price for Renault Triber top variant goes up to Rs. 7.10 Lakhs in Arani.
The lowest price model is
Renault Triber on road price in Arani starts from Rs. 7.67 Lakhs.
The on road price for Renault Triber top variant goes up to Rs. 7.10 Lakhs in Arani.
The lowest price model is Renault Triber RXL EASY-R AMT and the most priced model is Renault Triber RXL.
Visit your nearest
Renault Triber dealers and showrooms in Arani for best offers.
Renault Triber on road price breakup in Arani includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Renault Triber is mainly compared to Hyundai Exter which starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs in Arani, Tata Punch which starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs in Arani and Kia Sonet starting at Rs. 6.79 Lakhs in Arani.
Variants On-Road Price Renault Triber RXL EASY-R AMT ₹ 7.67 Lakhs Renault Triber RXE ₹ 6.38 Lakhs Renault Triber RXL ₹ 7.10 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price