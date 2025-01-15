HT Auto

Renault Triber Night And Day Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Renault Triber Front Left Side
1/14
Renault Triber Front View
2/14
Renault Triber Grille
3/14
Renault Triber Front Fog Lamp
4/14
Renault Triber Headlight
5/14
Renault Triber Taillight
View all Images
6/14
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.92 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Renault Triber Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Triber specs and features

Triber Night And Day Edition Latest Updates

Triber is a 7 seater Muv which has 9 variants. The price of Triber Night And Day Edition in Delhi is Rs. 7.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 1.0 Litre Energy Engine
  • Max Torque: 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres
  • BootSpace: 84 litres
    • ...Read More

    Renault Triber Night And Day Edition Price

    Night And Day Edition
    ₹7.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,00,000
    RTO
    58,000
    Insurance
    33,548
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,92,048
    EMI@17,024/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Renault Triber Night And Day Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.0 Litre Energy Engine
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    15.35 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    165 / 80 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torison Beam Axle
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    165 / 80 R14
    Ground Clearance
    182 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Wheelbase
    2636 mm
    Kerb Weight
    947 kg
    Height
    1643 mm
    Width
    1739 mm
    Bootspace
    84 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    40 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents on Pillars
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    Optional
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    No
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Optional
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    50000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    2
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    9 inch
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    2 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Renault Triber Night And Day Edition EMI
    EMI15,322 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,12,843
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,12,843
    Interest Amount
    2,06,464
    Payable Amount
    9,19,307

    Renault Triber other Variants

    RXE
    ₹6.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,99,500
    RTO
    32,980
    Insurance
    30,025
    Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,63,005
    EMI@14,251/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    RXL
    ₹7.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXT
    ₹8.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXT EASY-R AMT
    ₹9.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    RXZ
    ₹9.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXZ Dual Tone
    ₹9.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXZ EASY-R AMT
    ₹9.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    RXZ EASY-R AMT Dual Tone
    ₹10.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Popular Muv Cars

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    19.99 - 26.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Innova Crysta Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    8.64 - 13.08 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ertiga Price in Delhi
    Toyota Rumion

    Toyota Rumion

    10.44 - 13.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Rumion Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    11.61 - 14.77 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XL6 Price in Delhi
    Toyota Vellfire

    Toyota Vellfire

    1.2 - 1.3 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Vellfire Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Muv Cars

    Popular Renault Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Renault Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    1.41 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    MG Windsor EV

    MG Windsor EV

    9.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    14.99 - 21.55 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

    2.25 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    9.99 - 19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    11.14 - 19.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Tata Nexon CNG

    Tata Nexon CNG

    9.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Kia Carnival 2024

    Kia Carnival 2024

    35 - 39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details