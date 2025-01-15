Triber is a 7 seater Muv which has 9 variants. The price of Triber Night And Day Edition in Delhi is Rs. 7.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofTriber is a 7 seater Muv which has 9 variants. The price of Triber Night And Day Edition in Delhi is Rs. 7.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Night And Day Edition is 40 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Low Fuel Level Warning, Gear Indicator and specs like: