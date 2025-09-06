Renault Triber [2023-2025] Specifications

Renault Triber [2023-2025] comes in seven petrol variant and four CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.2-19 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Triber [2023-2025] measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,739 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,636 mm. The ground clearance of Triber [2023-2025] is 182 mm. A seven-seat model, Renault Triber [2023-2025] sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less