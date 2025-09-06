hamburger icon
Renault Triber [2023-2025] Specifications

6.15 - 9.02 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Renault Triber [2023-2025]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Renault Triber [2023-2025] Specs

Renault Triber [2023-2025] comes in seven petrol variant and four CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.2-19 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and ...Read More

Renault Triber [2023-2025] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
RXZ CNG
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
15.35 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torison Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
84 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
182 mm
Length
3990 mm
Wheelbase
2636 mm
Kerb Weight
947 kg
Height
1643 mm
Width
1739 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Pillars

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
TFT
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Scuff Plates
Optional
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Optional

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

Renault Triber [2023-2025] Variants & Price List

Renault Triber [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 6.15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.02 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Triber [2023-2025] comes in 11 variants. Renault Triber [2023-2025]'s top variant is RXZ CNG

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Triber [2023-2025] RXE
6.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Triber [2023-2025] RXE CNG
6.94 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Triber [2023-2025] RXL
7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Triber [2023-2025] RXT
7.71 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Triber [2023-2025] RXL CNG
7.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Triber [2023-2025] RXZ
8.23 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Triber [2023-2025] RXZ Dual Tone
8.46 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Triber [2023-2025] RXT CNG
8.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Triber [2023-2025] RXZ AMT
8.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Triber [2023-2025] RXZ AMT Dual Tone
8.98 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Triber [2023-2025] RXZ CNG
9.02 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
CNG
Manual
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

