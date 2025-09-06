Renault Triber [2023-2025] Specifications

Renault Triber [2023-2025] comes in seven petrol variant and four CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.2-19 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Triber [2023-2025] measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,739 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,636 mm. The ground clearance of Triber [2023-2025] is 182 mm. A seven-seat model, Renault Triber [2023-2025] sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Renault Triber [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 6.15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.02 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Triber [2023-2025] comes in 11 variants. Renault Triber [2023-2025]'s top variant is RXZ CNG
Triber [2023-2025] RXE
₹6.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Triber [2023-2025] RXE CNG
₹6.94 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Triber [2023-2025] RXL
₹7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Triber [2023-2025] RXT
₹7.71 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Triber [2023-2025] RXL CNG
₹7.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Triber [2023-2025] RXZ
₹8.23 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Triber [2023-2025] RXZ Dual Tone
₹8.46 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Triber [2023-2025] RXT CNG
₹8.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Triber [2023-2025] RXZ AMT
₹8.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Triber [2023-2025] RXZ AMT Dual Tone
₹8.98 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Triber [2023-2025] RXZ CNG
₹9.02 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
CNG
Manual
