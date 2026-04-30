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DISCONTINUED

RENAULT Triber [2023-2025]

₹6.15 - 9.02 Lakhs*Last recorded price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Renault Triber [2023-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Renault Triber: Overview

The Renault Triber is a sub-four-metre MPV designed to cater to the needs of larger families looking for a practical and budget-conscious mobility solution. First launched in 2020, it received its most recent update in February 2025, bringing additional features and minor design enhancements. The Triber offers flexible seating for up to seven occupants and remains a popular choice in the compact MPV space due to its modular interior and user-friendly packaging. Renault has positioned this model as an entry-level yet versatile people mover that prioritises space, affordability, and everyday functionality.

Renault Triber: Price

The Renault Triber is priced between 6.15 lakh and 8.98 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. This pricing structure positions it as one of the most accessible seven-seater models currently available in the Indian market, appealing to cost-conscious families and fleet buyers alike.

Renault Triber: Variants and Colours

The Triber is offered in four variants: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. Each of these can be configured with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. Buyers can choose from five monotone exterior colours—Ice Cool, Metal Mustard, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, and Cedar Brown. Four of these colours are also available in a dual-tone combination featuring a blacked-out roof, enhancing the visual appeal of the top variants.

Renault Triber: Mileage

The ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures for the Renault Triber stand at 20 kmpl for manual variants and 18.2 kmpl for the AMT versions. These figures make it one of the more economical options in the MPV segment, particularly when used in urban and semi-urban settings.

Renault Triber: Specs & Features

Powering the Triber is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine that generates 72 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. The engine is available with a choice of a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed automated manual transmission. This powertrain setup is optimised for fuel efficiency and city-oriented drivability, making it suitable for daily commutes and occasional highway trips.

The Renault Triber comes equipped with a range of features focused on utility and convenience. Its modular cabin offers removable third-row seats and sliding second-row seats, allowing owners to customise the space for passengers or luggage. Recent updates introduced powered ORVMs, a wireless charging pad, and a digital instrument cluster borrowed from the Renault Kiger. Inside, the MPV features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a 7-inch driver display, and manual AC with dedicated vents for all three rows. Additional comfort elements include a driver armrest, wireless charger, and air purifier, enhancing the vehicle's usability in urban conditions.

Renault Triber: Safety Features

The Renault Triber has secured a four-star safety rating from Global NCAP, affirming its commitment to occupant protection. Safety equipment includes dual front airbags as standard, with side airbags offered in the top variants. Other key safety features include traction control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and speed-sensing auto door locks. A rear seatbelt reminder system is also provided. These inclusions bolster the model's appeal among buyers seeking an affordable yet safe family vehicle.

Renault Triber: Offers & Deals

Renault India is currently offering cash discounts and exchange benefits of up to 40,000, alongside loyalty bonuses on select variants of the Triber. Promotional schemes also include corporate discounts and special EMI plans. For models with a 2024 VIN, buyers can avail maximum benefits of up to 90,000. Customers are encouraged to contact authorised Renault dealerships for the most up-to-date information on ongoing deals.

Renault Triber: Rivals

In the Indian market, the Renault Triber competes with models such as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. While it sits below the Ertiga in terms of size and engine capacity, it offers a more affordable price point and greater flexibility in a sub-four-metre footprint, making it a strong contender in the entry-level MPV space.

Renault Triber [2023-2025] Alternatives

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.9 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Triber [2023-2025]vsBolero
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.85 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Triber [2023-2025]vsBolero Neo
Renault Triber

Renault Triber

5.81 - 8.69 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Triber [2023-2025]vsTriber
Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 9.2 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Triber [2023-2025]vsGravite

Renault Triber [2023-2025] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.2 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    71 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    84 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    4
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    96 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    947 kg
View All Triber [2023-2025] SpecsView specs icon

Renault Triber [2023-2025] Variants

Renault Triber [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 6.15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.02 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Triber [2023-2025] comes in 11 variants. Renault Triber [2023-2025]'s top variant is RXZ CNG.
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
11 Variants Available
Triber [2023-2025] RXE
₹6.15 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Triber [2023-2025] RXE CNG
₹6.94 Lakhs*
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Triber [2023-2025] RXL
₹7 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Renault Triber [2023-2025] Latest Updates

Calendar icon22 Jul 2025
Renault India teases the facelifted Triber, an affordable MPV, launching tomorrow with exterior and interior upgrades.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jul 2025
Renault India is launching a facelifted Triber on July 23, featuring updated aesthetics and new features, but unchanged mechanics.Read Full Story

Renault Triber [2023-2025] Videos

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Renault Triber [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Renault Triber [2023-2025] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Renault Triber [2023-2025]
Renault Triber [2023-2025] image
Rs. 6.15 LakhsOnwards-71 bhp96 NmManual, AutomaticMUV4
4/5
182 mm84 litres3990 mm1739 mm1643 mm-
Mahindra BoleroMahindra Bolero imageRs. 7.99 LakhsOnwards
3.9602
75 bhp210 NmManualSUV2---3995 mm1745 mm1880 mm5.8 metresTriber [2023-2025]VSBolero
Mahindra Bolero NeoMahindra Bolero Neo imageRs. 8.85 LakhsOnwards
4.2643
100 bhp260 NmManualCompact SUV2--384 litres3995 mm1795 mm1817 mm5.35 metresTriber [2023-2025]VSBolero Neo
Renault TriberRenault Triber imageRs. 5.81 LakhsOnwards
4.3383
71 bhp96 NmManual, AutomaticMUV--182 mm (unladen)447 L3985 mm1734 mm1643 mm-Triber [2023-2025]VSTriber
Nissan GraviteNissan Gravite imageRs. 5.65 LakhsOnwards
4.3135
--Manual, AutomaticMUV--------Triber [2023-2025]VSGravite

Renault Triber [2023-2025] Images

Renault Triber [2023-2025] Image 1
Renault Triber [2023-2025] Image 2
Renault Triber [2023-2025] Image 3
Renault Triber [2023-2025] Image 4
Renault Triber [2023-2025] Image 5
Renault Triber [2023-2025] Image 6

Renault Triber [2023-2025] Colours

Renault Triber [2023-2025] is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Moonlight Silver With Black Roof
Ice Cool White
Cedar Brown
Moonlight Silver
Cedar Brown With Black Roof
Metal Mustard
Ice Cool White With Black Roof
Metal Mustard With Black Roof
Moonlight silver with black roof

Renault Triber [2023-2025] Safety Ratings

The Renault Triber [2023-2025] has been awarded 4 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 3 stars in child occupancy.

Renault Triber [2023-2025] Related News

2026 Renault Triber
2026 Renault Triber: 5 things to know about the updated MPV
30 Apr 2026
There are several factors that have made the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga a significantly better product than the Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber, despite all of them being three-row, seven-seater MPVs.
5 reasons why I would buy the Maruti Ertiga over Renault Triber and Nissan Gravite
29 Apr 2026
Renault Triber has been soldiering on a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine for a long time, which has often been dubbed as underpowered.
New Renault Triber could receive a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, underbody dual-CNG tanks soon
21 Apr 2026
Renault India registered strong sales performance in November 2025, attributed to demand for the updated Kiger and Triber models
Triber and Kiger drive up Renault India sales growth by 30% YoY in November 2025
2 Dec 2025
India’s most affordable seven-seater gets updated styling and features.
3 reasons to buy the Renault Triber and 2 to skip it
17 Nov 2025
View all
 Renault Triber [2023-2025] Related News

Renault Triber [2023-2025] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeMUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque96 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage19 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Triber [2023-2025] specs and features

Renault Triber [2023-2025] Mileage

Renault Triber [2023-2025] in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Renault Triber [2023-2025]'s petrol variant is 19 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Renault Triber [2023-2025] RXE comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
RXE
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
19 kmpl

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