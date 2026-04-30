Renault Triber: Overview

The Renault Triber is a sub-four-metre MPV designed to cater to the needs of larger families looking for a practical and budget-conscious mobility solution. First launched in 2020, it received its most recent update in February 2025, bringing additional features and minor design enhancements. The Triber offers flexible seating for up to seven occupants and remains a popular choice in the compact MPV space due to its modular interior and user-friendly packaging. Renault has positioned this model as an entry-level yet versatile people mover that prioritises space, affordability, and everyday functionality.

Renault Triber: Price

The Renault Triber is priced between ₹6.15 lakh and ₹8.98 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. This pricing structure positions it as one of the most accessible seven-seater models currently available in the Indian market, appealing to cost-conscious families and fleet buyers alike.

Renault Triber: Variants and Colours

The Triber is offered in four variants: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. Each of these can be configured with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. Buyers can choose from five monotone exterior colours—Ice Cool, Metal Mustard, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, and Cedar Brown. Four of these colours are also available in a dual-tone combination featuring a blacked-out roof, enhancing the visual appeal of the top variants.

Renault Triber: Mileage

The ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures for the Renault Triber stand at 20 kmpl for manual variants and 18.2 kmpl for the AMT versions. These figures make it one of the more economical options in the MPV segment, particularly when used in urban and semi-urban settings.

Renault Triber: Specs & Features

Powering the Triber is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine that generates 72 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. The engine is available with a choice of a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed automated manual transmission. This powertrain setup is optimised for fuel efficiency and city-oriented drivability, making it suitable for daily commutes and occasional highway trips.

The Renault Triber comes equipped with a range of features focused on utility and convenience. Its modular cabin offers removable third-row seats and sliding second-row seats, allowing owners to customise the space for passengers or luggage. Recent updates introduced powered ORVMs, a wireless charging pad, and a digital instrument cluster borrowed from the Renault Kiger. Inside, the MPV features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a 7-inch driver display, and manual AC with dedicated vents for all three rows. Additional comfort elements include a driver armrest, wireless charger, and air purifier, enhancing the vehicle's usability in urban conditions.

Renault Triber: Safety Features

The Renault Triber has secured a four-star safety rating from Global NCAP, affirming its commitment to occupant protection. Safety equipment includes dual front airbags as standard, with side airbags offered in the top variants. Other key safety features include traction control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and speed-sensing auto door locks. A rear seatbelt reminder system is also provided. These inclusions bolster the model's appeal among buyers seeking an affordable yet safe family vehicle.

Renault Triber: Offers & Deals

Renault India is currently offering cash discounts and exchange benefits of up to ₹40,000, alongside loyalty bonuses on select variants of the Triber. Promotional schemes also include corporate discounts and special EMI plans. For models with a 2024 VIN, buyers can avail maximum benefits of up to ₹90,000. Customers are encouraged to contact authorised Renault dealerships for the most up-to-date information on ongoing deals.

Renault Triber: Rivals

In the Indian market, the Renault Triber competes with models such as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. While it sits below the Ertiga in terms of size and engine capacity, it offers a more affordable price point and greater flexibility in a sub-four-metre footprint, making it a strong contender in the entry-level MPV space.