|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|21.7 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Kwid Techno MT, equipped with a 1.0L and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹5.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kwid deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.7 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kwid Techno MT is available in 8 colour options: Fiery Red, Metal Mustard With Black Roof, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver With Black Roof, Zanskar Blue, Outback Bronze, Moonlight Silver, Zanskar Blue With Black Roof.
The Kwid Techno MT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 67 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 91 Nm @ 4250 rpm of torque.
In the Kwid's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Celerio priced between ₹4.7 Lakhs - 6.73 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 priced between ₹3.7 Lakhs - 5.45 Lakhs.
The Kwid Techno MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Low Fuel Level Warning, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock and Speed Sensing Door Lock.