Renault Kwid Techno MT

5.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
120 Offers Available
Renault Kwid Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage21.7 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Kwid Techno MT

Kwid Techno MT Prices

The Kwid Techno MT, equipped with a 1.0L and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹5.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Kwid Techno MT Mileage

All variants of the Kwid deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.7 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Kwid Techno MT Colours

The Kwid Techno MT is available in 8 colour options: Fiery Red, Metal Mustard With Black Roof, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver With Black Roof, Zanskar Blue, Outback Bronze, Moonlight Silver, Zanskar Blue With Black Roof.

Kwid Techno MT Engine and Transmission

The Kwid Techno MT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 67 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 91 Nm @ 4250 rpm of torque.

Kwid Techno MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Kwid's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Celerio priced between ₹4.7 Lakhs - 6.73 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 priced between ₹3.7 Lakhs - 5.45 Lakhs.

Kwid Techno MT Specs & Features

The Kwid Techno MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Low Fuel Level Warning, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock and Speed Sensing Door Lock.

Renault Kwid Techno MT Price

Kwid Techno MT

₹5.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,99,900
RTO
27,496
Insurance
26,534
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,54,430
EMI@11,917/mo
120 offers Available
Renault Kwid Techno MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0L
Driving Range
608 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.7 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam Suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
184 mm
Length
3731 mm
Wheelbase
2422 mm
Height
1474 mm
Width
1579 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
279 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
28 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
No
Parking Sensors
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
No
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Door Pockets
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Silver
Scuff Plates
Optional
One Touch - Up
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Optional

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch Screen Size
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Renault Kwid Techno MT EMI
EMI10,725 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,98,987
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,98,987
Interest Amount
1,44,524
Payable Amount
6,43,511

Renault Kwid other Variants

Kwid Authentic MT

₹4.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,29,900
RTO
24,696
Insurance
24,080
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,79,176
EMI@10,299/mo
120 offers Available
Kwid Evolution MT

₹5.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,66,500
RTO
26,160
Insurance
25,363
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,18,523
EMI@11,145/mo
120 offers Available
Kwid Evolution AMT

₹5.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,99,900
RTO
27,496
Insurance
26,534
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,54,430
EMI@11,917/mo
120 offers Available
Kwid 10 th Anniversary Edition MT

₹5.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,14,500
RTO
29,580
Insurance
27,046
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,71,626
EMI@12,286/mo
120 offers Available
Kwid CLIMBER 1.0 MT

₹6.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,47,000
RTO
30,880
Insurance
28,185
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,06,565
EMI@13,037/mo
120 offers Available
Kwid Techno AMT

₹6.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,48,800
RTO
30,952
Insurance
28,248
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,08,500
EMI@13,079/mo
120 offers Available
Kwid CLIMBER 1.0 MT Dual Tone

₹6.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,58,000
RTO
31,320
Insurance
28,570
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,18,390
EMI@13,292/mo
120 offers Available
Kwid 10 th Anniversary Edition AMT

₹6.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,63,500
RTO
31,540
Insurance
28,763
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,24,303
EMI@13,419/mo
120 offers Available
Kwid CLIMBER 1.0 AMT

₹6.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,88,200
RTO
32,528
Insurance
29,629
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,50,857
EMI@13,989/mo
120 offers Available
Kwid CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Dual Tone

₹6.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,99,100
RTO
32,964
Insurance
30,011
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,62,575
EMI@14,241/mo
120 offers Available
