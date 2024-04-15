Kwid is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 17 variants. The price of Kwid RXT 1.0 Option in Delhi is Rs. 5.59 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXT Kwid is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 17 variants. The price of Kwid RXT 1.0 Option in Delhi is Rs. 5.59 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXT 1.0 Option is 28 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Shift Indicator, Low Fuel Level Warning, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L Max Torque: 91 Nm @ 4250 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 28 BootSpace: 279 Mileage of RXT 1.0 Option is 23 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less