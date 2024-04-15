Kwid is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 17 variants. The price of Kwid RXT 0.8 in Delhi is Rs. 5.33 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXT 0.8Kwid is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 17 variants. The price of Kwid RXT 0.8 in Delhi is Rs. 5.33 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXT 0.8 is 28 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Shift Indicator, Low Fuel Level Warning, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like:
Engine Type: 0.8L
Max Torque: 72 Nm @ 4386 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 28
BootSpace: 279
