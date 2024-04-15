Saved Articles

Renault Kwid RXL 0.8

5.00 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Renault Kwid Key Specs
Engine799 cc
Mileage25 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Kwid specs and features

Kwid RXL 0.8 Latest Updates

Kwid is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 17 variants. The price of Kwid RXL 0.8 in Delhi is Rs. 5.00 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXL 0.8

  • Engine Type: 0.8L
  • Max Torque: 72 Nm @ 4386 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 28
  • BootSpace: 279
    • Mileage of RXL 0.8 is 25 kmpl....Read More

    Renault Kwid RXL 0.8 Price

    RXL 0.8
    ₹5.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    799 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,36,500
    RTO
    30,110
    Insurance
    27,202
    FasTag Charges
    600
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,00,376
    EMI@10,755/mo
    Renault Kwid RXL 0.8 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    0.8L
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    700
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    72 Nm @ 4386 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    25
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    53 bhp @ 5678 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.9
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    165 / 70 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Twist beam Suspension with coil spring
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson strut with lower transverse link
    Rear Tyres
    165 / 70 R14
    Ground Clearance
    184
    Length
    3731
    Wheelbase
    2422
    Height
    1474
    Width
    1579
    Bootspace
    279
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    28
    Steering Adjustment
    No
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    No
    Front AC
    Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Optional
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Key
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    50000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    No
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    2
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    1 Din
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    1 Star (Global NCAP)
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Renault Kwid RXL 0.8 EMI
    EMI9,564 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    4,44,970
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    4,44,970
    Interest Amount
    1,28,878
    Payable Amount
    5,73,848

    Renault Kwid other Variants

    RXE 0.8
    ₹4.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    799 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,06,500
    RTO
    26,910
    Insurance
    25,864
    FasTag Charges
    600
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    4,65,838
    EMI@10,013/mo
    RXT 0.8
    ₹5.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    799 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    RXE 1.0
    ₹5.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    RXT 1.0 Option
    ₹5.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    RXL 1.0 AMT
    ₹5.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    RXL 1.0
    ₹5.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    CLIMBER 1.0 Option
    ₹5.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    RXL(O) 1.0
    ₹5.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    RXT 1.0 AMT Option
    ₹6.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option
    ₹6.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    RXT 1.0
    ₹6.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    CLIMBER
    ₹6.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    CLIMBER (O) 1.0 Dual Tone
    ₹6.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    RXT 1.0 AMT
    ₹7.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    CLIMBER AMT
    ₹7.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    CLIMBER (O) 1.0 AMT Dual Tone
    ₹7.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
