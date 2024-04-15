Saved Articles

Renault Kwid RXE 1.0

5.32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Renault Kwid Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage20.71 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Kwid RXE 1.0 Latest Updates

Kwid is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 17 variants. The price of Kwid RXE 1.0 in Delhi is Rs. 5.32 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXE 1.0

  • Engine Type: 1.0L
  • Max Torque: 91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 28 litres
  • BootSpace: 279 litres
    • Mileage of RXE 1.0 is 20.71 kmpl....Read More

    Renault Kwid RXE 1.0 Price

    RXE 1.0
    ₹5.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,69,500
    RTO
    34,410
    Insurance
    27,633
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,32,043
    EMI@11,436/mo
    Renault Kwid RXE 1.0 Specifications and Features

    Engine Type
    1.0L
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    18.46 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    20.71 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    165 / 70 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Manual
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson strut with lower transverse link
    Rear Suspension
    Twist beam Suspension with coil spring
    Rear Tyres
    165 / 70 R14
    Bootspace
    279 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    28 litres
    Length
    3731 mm
    Ground Clearance
    184 mm
    Wheelbase
    2422 mm
    Height
    1474 mm
    Width
    1579 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    No
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    No
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    No
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    No
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    No
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Externally Adjustable
    Power Windows
    No
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Optional
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    Optional
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Key
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    50000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    No
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    2
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    1 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Renault Kwid RXE 1.0 EMI
    EMI10,292 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    4,78,838
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    4,78,838
    Interest Amount
    1,38,688
    Payable Amount
    6,17,526

