Kwid is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 17 variants. The price of Kwid RXE 1.0 in Delhi is Rs. 5.32 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXE 1.0 is 28 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L Max Torque: 91 Nm @ 4250 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 28 litres BootSpace: 279 litres Mileage of RXE 1.0 is 20.71 kmpl.