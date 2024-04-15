Kwid is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 17 variants. The price of Kwid RXE 0.8 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.66 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Kwid is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 17 variants. The price of Kwid RXE 0.8 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.66 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXE 0.8 is 28 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Shift Indicator, Low Fuel Level Warning, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like: Engine Type: 0.8L Max Torque: 72 Nm @ 4386 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 28 BootSpace: 279 Mileage of RXE 0.8 is 25 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less