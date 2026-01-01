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RENAULT Kwid Mileage

₹4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
6
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Renault Kwid Variants Wise Mileage

Renault Kwid price starts at ₹ 4.53 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 5.61 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Kwid comes in 6 variants. Renault Kwid's top variant is Climber Petrol Automatic.
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CNG
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6 Variants Available
Kwid Evolution Petrol Manual
999 cc
CNG
Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
Kwid Evolution CNG Manual
999 cc
CNG
Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
Kwid Evolution Petrol Automatic
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹4.9 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Renault Kwid Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

3.7 - 5.45 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 24.39 - 33.85 kmpl
KwidvsAlto K10
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

3.5 - 5.25 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 24.12 - 32.73 kmpl
KwidvsS-Presso
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

4.7 - 6.73 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 24.97-34.43 kmpl
KwidvsCelerio

Renault Kwid Visual Comparison

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Renault Kwid User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Stylish and Feature-Packed, with a Few Trade-Offs
Considering its price segment, this vehicle offers decent value. However, spare parts availability is a major concern in tier-2 and especially tier-3 cities. The digital instrument cluster is a strong highlight and can influence the buying decision, as it gives the car a premium feel. On the downside, the engine noise is quite irritating when the vehicle is stationary. Resale value may also disappoint, as prices can drop significantly due to limited parts availability and weaker brand presence in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. Mileage is average—while the figures look good on paper, real-world performance doesn’t quite match up.
By: Tohid Mahedavi (Jan 1, 2026)
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