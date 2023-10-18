What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Bellary? In Bellary, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,92,017.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Bellary? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Bellary is Rs 62,158.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Bellary? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Bellary are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Bellary? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Bellary is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 62,158, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,92,017 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,62,719 on the road in Bellary.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Bellary starts at Rs. 4,92,017 and goes up to Rs. 5,62,719. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.