Kwid is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 10 variants. The price of Kwid Night And Day Edition in Delhi is Rs. 5.54 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Night And Day Edition is 28 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Low Fuel Level Warning, Heater, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.0L
Max Torque: 91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 28 litres
BootSpace: 279 litres
Mileage of Night And Day Edition is 21.7 kmpl.