|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|22 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Kwid Evolution AMT, equipped with a 1.0L and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹5.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kwid deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 22 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kwid Evolution AMT is available in 8 colour options: Fiery Red, Metal Mustard With Black Roof, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver With Black Roof, Zanskar Blue, Outback Bronze, Moonlight Silver, Zanskar Blue With Black Roof.
The Kwid Evolution AMT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 67 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 91 Nm @ 4250 rpm of torque.
In the Kwid's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Celerio priced between ₹4.7 Lakhs - 6.73 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 priced between ₹3.7 Lakhs - 5.45 Lakhs.
The Kwid Evolution AMT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Voice Command, Heater, Low Fuel Level Warning, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.