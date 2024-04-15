Kwid is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 17 variants. The price of Kwid CLIMBER (O) 1.0 AMT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.40 Lakhs. The fuel Kwid is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 17 variants. The price of Kwid CLIMBER (O) 1.0 AMT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.40 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of CLIMBER (O) 1.0 AMT Dual Tone is 28 litres & AMT - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Low Fuel Level Warning, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L Max Torque: 91 Nm @ 4250 rpm Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 28 litres BootSpace: 279 litres Mileage of CLIMBER (O) 1.0 AMT Dual Tone is 22 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less