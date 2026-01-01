|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Kwid Authentic CNG Manual, equipped with a 1.0L and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹4.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kwid offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kwid Authentic CNG Manual is available in 8 colour options: Fiery Red, Metal Mustard With Black Roof, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver With Black Roof, Zanskar Blue, Outback Bronze, Moonlight Silver, Zanskar Blue With Black Roof.
The Kwid Authentic CNG Manual is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 67 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 91 Nm @ 4250 rpm of torque.
In the Kwid's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 priced between ₹3.7 Lakhs - 5.45 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso priced between ₹3.5 Lakhs - 5.25 Lakhs.
The Kwid Authentic CNG Manual has Heater, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.