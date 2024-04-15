Kiger is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 26 variants. The price of Kiger RXT Turbo CVT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 10.48 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & Kiger is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 26 variants. The price of Kiger RXT Turbo CVT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 10.48 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXT Turbo CVT Dual Tone is 40 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L Turbo Max Torque: 152 Nm @ 2200 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 BootSpace: 405 Mileage of RXT Turbo CVT Dual Tone is 20.53 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less