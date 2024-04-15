Kiger is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 26 variants. The price of Kiger RXT 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 9.51 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Kiger is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 26 variants. The price of Kiger RXT 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 9.51 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXT 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone is 40 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L Turbo Max Torque: 160 Nm @ 2800 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 BootSpace: 405 Mileage of RXT 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone is 20.53 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less