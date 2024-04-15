Kiger is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 26 variants. The price of Kiger RXL AMT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 8.11 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Kiger is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 26 variants. The price of Kiger RXL AMT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 8.11 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXL AMT Dual Tone is 40 litres & AMT - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L Energy Max Torque: 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 BootSpace: 405 Mileage of RXL AMT Dual Tone is 19.03 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less