What is the on-road price of Renault Kiger in Tuticorin? The on-road price of Renault Kiger RXE MT in Tuticorin is Rs 6,54,158.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kiger in Tuticorin? In Tuticorin, the RTO charges for the Renault Kiger RXE MT will be Rs 61,403.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kiger in Tuticorin? The Renault Kiger RXE MT's insurance charges in Tuticorin are Rs 28,225.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kiger in Tuticorin? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Kiger base variant in Tuticorin: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,64,030, RTO - Rs. 61,403, Insurance - Rs. 28,225, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Renault Kiger in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,54,158.

What is the on-road price of Renault Kiger Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kiger is the Renault RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,78,906 in Tuticorin.

What is the on road price of Renault Kiger? The on-road price of Renault Kiger in Tuticorin starts at Rs. 6,54,158 and goes upto Rs. 7,78,906. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.