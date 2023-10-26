What is the on-road price of Renault Kiger in Pauri Garhwal? The on-road price of Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone in Pauri Garhwal is Rs 6,71,000.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kiger in Pauri Garhwal? In Pauri Garhwal, the RTO charges for the Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone will be Rs 57,563.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kiger in Pauri Garhwal? The Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone's insurance charges in Pauri Garhwal are Rs 28,907.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kiger in Pauri Garhwal? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Kiger base variant in Pauri Garhwal: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,84,030, RTO - Rs. 57,563, Insurance - Rs. 28,907, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Renault Kiger in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,71,000.

What is the on-road price of Renault Kiger Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kiger is the Renault RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,72,166 in Pauri Garhwal.

What is the on road price of Renault Kiger? The on-road price of Renault Kiger in Pauri Garhwal starts at Rs. 6,71,000 and goes upto Rs. 7,72,166. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.