Renault Kiger On Road Price

Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger Price List, Specifications and Features

RXE MT

999 cc | 71 bhp |

₹ 6.49 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
564,030
RTO
55,763
Insurance
28,225
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
648,518
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
205
Length
3991
Wheelbase
2500
Height
1600
Width
1750
Steering Adjustment
No
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
With Key
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Engine Type
1.0L Energy
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.17
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse Arm
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Bootspace
405
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
40
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Renault Kiger
Expert Review

4 out of 5
Renault Kiger has a sporty SUV character from the outside and a cabin that is relatively upmarket even if the quality of some of the materials isn't best in class. Headroom is great and while the flat floorbed would accommodate three adults on the rear seat, knee room and leg room is just about adequate. The option with the manual gearbox isn't very spirited but the CVT is a delight.

