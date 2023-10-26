Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Renault Kiger on road price in Karunagappally starts from Rs. 6.83 Lakhs.
The on road price for Renault Kiger top variant goes up to Rs. 7.86 Lakhs in Karunagappally.
The lowest price model is
Renault Kiger on road price in Karunagappally starts from Rs. 6.83 Lakhs.
The on road price for Renault Kiger top variant goes up to Rs. 7.86 Lakhs in Karunagappally.
The lowest price model is Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone and the most priced model is Renault Kiger RXL MT Dual Tone.
Visit your nearest
Renault Kiger dealers and showrooms in Karunagappally for best offers.
Renault Kiger on road price breakup in Karunagappally includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Renault Kiger is mainly compared to Tata Punch which starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs in Karunagappally, Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 6.79 Lakhs in Karunagappally and Mahindra Bolero Neo starting at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs in Karunagappally.
Variants On-Road Price Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone ₹ 6.83 Lakhs Renault Kiger RXL MT ₹ 7.63 Lakhs Renault Kiger RXE MT ₹ 6.60 Lakhs Renault Kiger RXL MT Dual Tone ₹ 7.86 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price