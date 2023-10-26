Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Renault Kiger on road price in Jorhat starts from Rs. 6.49 Lakhs.
The on road price for Renault Kiger top variant goes up to Rs. 7.47 Lakhs in Jorhat.
The lowest price model is Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone and the most priced model is Renault Kiger RXL MT Dual Tone.
Renault Kiger on road price breakup in Jorhat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Renault Kiger is mainly compared to Tata Punch which starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs in Jorhat, Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 6.79 Lakhs in Jorhat and Mahindra Bolero Neo starting at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs in Jorhat.
Variants On-Road Price Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone ₹ 6.49 Lakhs Renault Kiger RXL MT ₹ 7.25 Lakhs Renault Kiger RXE MT ₹ 6.28 Lakhs Renault Kiger RXL MT Dual Tone ₹ 7.47 Lakhs
