What is the on-road price of Renault Kiger in Bokaro Steel City? The on-road price of Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone in Bokaro Steel City is Rs 6,75,235.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kiger in Bokaro Steel City? In Bokaro Steel City, the RTO charges for the Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone will be Rs 47,154.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kiger in Bokaro Steel City? The Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone's insurance charges in Bokaro Steel City are Rs 33,256.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kiger in Bokaro Steel City? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Kiger base variant in Bokaro Steel City: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,84,030, RTO - Rs. 47,154, Insurance - Rs. 33,256, FASTag - Rs. 600, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Renault Kiger in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,75,235.

What is the on-road price of Renault Kiger Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kiger is the Renault RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,75,357 in Bokaro Steel City.

What is the on road price of Renault Kiger? The on-road price of Renault Kiger in Bokaro Steel City starts at Rs. 6,75,235 and goes upto Rs. 7,75,357. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.