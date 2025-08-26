hamburger icon
Kiger [2023-2025]MileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
Renault Kiger [2023-2025] Front Left Side
1/14
Renault Kiger [2023-2025] Front Left Side 1
2/14
Renault Kiger [2023-2025] Rear Left View
3/14
Renault Kiger [2023-2025] Taillight
4/14
Renault Kiger [2023-2025] Wheel
5/14

Renault Kiger [2023-2025] Specifications

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
6.15 - 11.23 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Renault Kiger [2023-2025]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Renault Kiger [2023-2025] Specs

Renault Kiger [2023-2025] comes in fifteen petrol variant and four CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 19.0 - 20.5 kmpl ...Read More

Renault Kiger [2023-2025] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0L Turbo X-TRONIC
Driving Range
705 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
152 Nm @ 2200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.63 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse Arm
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
405 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3991 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm
Height
1605 mm
Width
1750 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
No
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Renault Kiger [2023-2025] Alternatives

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.76 - 10.34 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Kiger Specs
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Punch Specs
UPCOMING
Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

6 - 9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.74 - 9.61 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Exter Specs
Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7.91 - 9.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
C3X Specs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

6.85 - 11.98 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Fronx Specs

Renault Kiger [2023-2025] Related News

View all
 Renault Kiger [2023-2025] Related News

Renault Kiger [2023-2025] Variants & Price List

Renault Kiger [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 6.15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.23 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Kiger [2023-2025] comes in 19 variants. Renault Kiger [2023-2025]'s top variant is RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Kiger [2023-2025] RXE MT
6.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXL MT
6.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXE CNG
6.94 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXL AMT
7.4 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kiger [2023-2025] RXL CNG
7.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXT (O) MT
8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXT (O) MT Dual Tone
8.23 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXT (O) AMT
8.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kiger [2023-2025] RXT (O) AMT Dual Tone
8.73 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kiger [2023-2025] RXT (O) MT CNG
8.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXZ MT
8.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXZ MT Dual Tone
9.03 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXZ CNG
9.59 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXT (O) Turbo CVT
10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kiger [2023-2025] RXZ Turbo MT
10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXT (O) Turbo CVT Dual Tone
10.23 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kiger [2023-2025] RXZ Turbo MT Dual Tone
10.23 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXZ Turbo CVT
11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kiger [2023-2025] RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone
11.23 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Renault Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Renault Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO

13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
Check Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.99 - 20.19 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

12 - 21 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details