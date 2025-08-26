Renault Kiger [2023-2025] Specifications

Renault Kiger [2023-2025] comes in fifteen petrol variant and four CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 19.0 - 20.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Kiger [2023-2025] measures 3,991 mm in length, 1,750 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The ground clearance of Kiger [2023-2025] is 205 mm. A five-seat model, Renault Kiger [2023-2025] sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Renault Kiger [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 6.15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.23 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Kiger [2023-2025] comes in 19 variants. Renault Kiger [2023-2025]'s top variant is RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone
Kiger [2023-2025] RXE MT
₹6.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXL MT
₹6.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXE CNG
₹6.94 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXL AMT
₹7.4 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kiger [2023-2025] RXL CNG
₹7.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXT (O) MT
₹8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXT (O) MT Dual Tone
₹8.23 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXT (O) AMT
₹8.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kiger [2023-2025] RXT (O) AMT Dual Tone
₹8.73 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kiger [2023-2025] RXT (O) MT CNG
₹8.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXZ MT
₹8.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXZ MT Dual Tone
₹9.03 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXZ CNG
₹9.59 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXT (O) Turbo CVT
₹10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kiger [2023-2025] RXZ Turbo MT
₹10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXT (O) Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹10.23 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kiger [2023-2025] RXZ Turbo MT Dual Tone
₹10.23 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kiger [2023-2025] RXZ Turbo CVT
₹11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kiger [2023-2025] RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹11.23 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Popular Renault Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026