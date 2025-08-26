Renault Kiger [2023-2025] Specifications

Renault Kiger [2023-2025] comes in fifteen petrol variant and four CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 19.0 - 20.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Kiger [2023-2025] measures 3,991 mm in length, 1,750 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The ground clearance of Kiger [2023-2025] is 205 mm. A five-seat model, Renault Kiger [2023-2025] sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less