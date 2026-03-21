|Engine
|1333 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Duster Iconic Launch Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT, equipped with a Turbo TCe 160 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹19.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Duster offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Duster Iconic Launch Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT is available in 10 colour options: Moon Light Silver, Mountain Jade Green, River Blue, Stealth Black, Sunset Red, Pearl White, Sunset Red With Stealth Black Roof, River Blue With Stealth Black Roof, Mountain Jade Green With Stealth Black Roof, Pearl White With Stealth Black Roof.
The Duster Iconic Launch Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT is powered by a 1333 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 160 bhp @ 5250 rpm and 280 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
In the Duster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Skoda Kushaq priced between ₹10.69 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs.
The Duster Iconic Launch Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Cruise Control, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rain-sensing Wipers and Rear Wiper.