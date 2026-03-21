|Engine
|1333 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Duster Iconic Launch Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT), equipped with a Turbo TCe 160 and Automatic (DCT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹21.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Duster offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Duster Iconic Launch Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT) is available in 10 colour options: Moon Light Silver, Mountain Jade Green, River Blue, Stealth Black, Sunset Red, Pearl White, Sunset Red With Stealth Black Roof, River Blue With Stealth Black Roof, Mountain Jade Green With Stealth Black Roof, Pearl White With Stealth Black Roof.
The Duster Iconic Launch Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT) is powered by a 1333 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 160 bhp @ 5250 rpm and 280 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
In the Duster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Skoda Kushaq priced between ₹10.69 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs.
The Duster Iconic Launch Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT) has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Puddle Lamps, Gear Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Defogger and Rear Wiper.