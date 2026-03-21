|Engine
|1333 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Duster Iconic Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT), equipped with a Turbo TCe 160 and Automatic (DCT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹21.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Duster offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Duster Iconic Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT) is available in 10 colour options: Moon Light Silver, Mountain Jade Green, River Blue, Stealth Black, Sunset Red, Pearl White, Sunset Red With Stealth Black Roof, River Blue With Stealth Black Roof, Mountain Jade Green With Stealth Black Roof, Pearl White With Stealth Black Roof.
The Duster Iconic Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT) is powered by a 1333 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 160 bhp @ 5250 rpm and 280 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
In the Duster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Skoda Kushaq priced between ₹10.69 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs.
The Duster Iconic Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT) has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Rear Wiper, Puddle Lamps, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Defogger and Headlight Height Adjuster.