|Engine
|999 cc Turbo
|Mileage
|29 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Duster Evolution Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic, equipped with a Full hybrid E-Tech 160 and Automatic, is listed at ₹19.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Duster deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 29 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Duster Evolution Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic is available in 10 colour options: Moon Light Silver, Mountain Jade Green, River Blue, Stealth Black, Sunset Red, Pearl White, Sunset Red With Stealth Black Roof, River Blue With Stealth Black Roof, Mountain Jade Green With Stealth Black Roof, Pearl White With Stealth Black Roof.
The Duster Evolution Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic is powered by a 999 cc Turbo engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 160 bhp and 208 Nm of torque.
In the Duster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 20 Lakhs or the Nissan Tekton priced between ₹10.49 Lakhs - 18.59 Lakhs.
The Duster Evolution Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic has Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Tachometer and Shift Indicator.