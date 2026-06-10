|Engine
|1789 cc
|Mileage
|29 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Duster Emotion Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Automatic Dual Tone, equipped with a Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 and Automatic, is listed at ₹22.90 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Duster deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 29 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Duster Emotion Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Automatic Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Moon Light Silver, Mountain Jade Green, River Blue, Stealth Black, Sunset Red, Pearl White, Sunset Red With Stealth Black Roof, River Blue With Stealth Black Roof, Mountain Jade Green With Stealth Black Roof, Pearl White With Stealth Black Roof.
The Duster Emotion Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Automatic Dual Tone is powered by a 1789 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 160 bhp and 208 Nm of torque.
In the Duster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 20 Lakhs or the Nissan Tekton priced between ₹10.49 Lakhs - 18.59 Lakhs.
The Duster Emotion Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Automatic Dual Tone has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Door Pockets, Headlight Height Adjuster, Emergency Call Button, Anti Theft Immobilisation and Keyless Start/ Button Start.