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Renault Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT

4.5 out of 5
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12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Renault Duster Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Duster specs and features

Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT

Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT Prices

The Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT, equipped with a Turbo TCe 100 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT Mileage

All variants of the Duster offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT Colours

The Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT is available in 10 colour options: Moon Light Silver, Mountain Jade Green, River Blue, Stealth Black, Sunset Red, Pearl White, Sunset Red With Stealth Black Roof, River Blue With Stealth Black Roof, Mountain Jade Green With Stealth Black Roof, Pearl White With Stealth Black Roof.

Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT Engine and Transmission

The Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 166 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Duster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Skoda Kushaq priced between ₹10.69 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs.

Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT Specs & Features

The Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning and Speed Sensing Door Lock.

Renault Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT Price

Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT

₹12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,49,000
RTO
1,04,900
Insurance
45,782
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,00,182
EMI@25,797/mo
Add to Compare
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Renault Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Turbo TCe 100
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
Petrol

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
212 mm
Length
4343 mm
Wheelbase
2657 mm
Height
1701 mm
Width
1815 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Rear Defogger
No
Boot-lid Opener
Manual
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front Only

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No

Safety

Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Renault Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT EMI
EMI23,217 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,80,163
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,80,163
Interest Amount
3,12,852
Payable Amount
13,93,015

Renault Duster other Variants

Duster Evolution 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT

₹13.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,69,000
RTO
1,16,900
Insurance
49,988
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,36,388
EMI@28,724/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Duster Evolution 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT

₹14.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
1,29,900
Insurance
61,829
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,91,229
EMI@32,052/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Techno 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT

₹15.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,49,000
RTO
1,34,900
Insurance
56,298
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,40,698
EMI@33,116/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Techno 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT

₹16.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
1,44,900
Insurance
67,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,61,750
EMI@35,717/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Evolution 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT)

₹16.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
1,44,900
Insurance
67,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,61,750
EMI@35,717/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Techno Plus 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT

₹17.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,29,000
RTO
1,52,900
Insurance
70,294
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,52,694
EMI@37,672/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Techno 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic

₹18.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,89,000
RTO
1,58,900
Insurance
72,502
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,20,902
EMI@39,138/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Techno Plus 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT)

₹19.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,69,000
RTO
1,66,900
Insurance
75,446
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,11,846
EMI@41,093/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Iconic Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT

₹19.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,000
RTO
1,69,900
Insurance
75,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,45,214
EMI@41,810/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Iconic Launch Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT

₹19.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,20,000
RTO
1,72,000
Insurance
75,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,68,314
EMI@42,307/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Iconic Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT)

₹21.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,49,000
RTO
1,84,900
Insurance
81,335
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,15,735
EMI@45,475/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Iconic Launch Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT)

₹21.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,71,500
RTO
1,87,150
Insurance
81,335
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,40,485
EMI@46,007/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Renault Duster Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
DustervsHector
Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
+3
Check OffersCheck Offers
DustervsKushaq
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

10.99 - 19.3 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
DustervsTaigun
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

9.66 - 18.85 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
DustervsCurvv
Citroen Aircross X

Citroen Aircross X

8.29 - 13.69 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
DustervsAircross X

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