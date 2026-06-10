|Engine
|999 cc Turbo
|Mileage
|18.45 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Duster Adventure Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone, equipped with a Turbo TCe 160 and Automatic (DCT), is listed at ₹18.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Duster deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.45 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Duster Adventure Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Moon Light Silver, Mountain Jade Green, River Blue, Stealth Black, Sunset Red, Pearl White, Sunset Red With Stealth Black Roof, River Blue With Stealth Black Roof, Mountain Jade Green With Stealth Black Roof, Pearl White With Stealth Black Roof.
The Duster Adventure Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone is powered by a 999 cc Turbo engine mated to a Automatic (DCT). This unit makes 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque.
In the Duster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 20 Lakhs or the Nissan Tekton priced between ₹10.49 Lakhs - 18.59 Lakhs.
The Duster Adventure Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Door Pockets, Headlight Height Adjuster, Emergency Call Button, Anti Theft Immobilisation and Live Traffic Updates On App.