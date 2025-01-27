Duster 2025User ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Renault Duster 2025
UPCOMING
RENAULT Duster 2025

Exp. Launch in Jun 2026

4.6
5 Opinions
₹10 Lakhs* Onwards Expected price
Duster 2025 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1462.0 - 1490.0 cc

Duster 2025: 1499.0 cc

Renault Duster 2025 Latest Update

Introduction

The Renault Duster SUV may have been discontinued in India, but the French automaker has been selling it globally for the past 13 years. Renault is now mulling plans to bring the third generation of the Duster to India sometime in 2026. If launched, the SUV will play a key role in Renault's future plans in India.

Renault Duster Price:

The Renault Duster is expected to be priced from 10.00 lakh onwards.

When will the Renault Duster be launched?

The third-gen Renault Duster is expected to launch in India sometime in 2026. The new SUV has the same silhouette as its predecessor. However, it receives a fully new front profile, new alloy wheels, and a redesigned full LED light package for the front and back.

What features are available in the Renault Duster?

Read More Read More Icon
Renault Duster 2025 Images

12 images
Renault Duster 2025 Specifications and Features

Body Type: SUV
Transmission: Manual
Engine: 1499 cc
Fuel Type: Petrol

Renault Duster 2025 User Opinions & Ratings

4.6
5 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
2
5 rating
3
SUV to buy in 2025
With wide wheel and 18 inch alloys riding comfort is a given. The squarish features are in trend in most automobiles now. The cabin layout and instrument cluster is easy to use and laid out with clean looks. With 460 ltr of boot space and 1.6ltr hybrid engine it is a value for money vehicle with all the frills of ADAS, 6 air bags, cruise control, 10" display, good music system, traffic sign recognition, lane assist, etc. a vehicle to look out for which will surely give its competitors many a sleepless nights. By: Kuldip Singh (Jan 27, 2025)
Road with Glamour
Attractive and luxurious design, with perfect suitability, unmatched power, and unbeatable performance. Comfortable and safe to use. By: FARZAN IMTIYAZ (Jan 25, 2025)
Best Value for Money You Could Ask For
The design has undergone an impressive makeover, yet the Duster retains the simplicity it is known for. The engine has been refined with the new upgrade, and the inclusion of a hybrid powertrain adds significant value to this machine. It will undoubtedly be a winner for those who prefer simplicity over the unnecessary complexities offered by most models in the same category. With a dedicated 4x4 transmission on offer, the Duster excels in delivering performance. I personally wish the 4x4 drivetrain were available on the 140 full hybrid model. By: Surjit (Jan 8, 2025)
Excellent car
Power, design, safety, and luxury features all come together in one package. The mileage is exceptional, just as expected from Renault. By: Karthik (Oct 16, 2024)
King of Road
I like Renault Duster 2025 due to its new look, price and features which made the best car for the Indians. By: Parveen (Sept 20, 2024)
