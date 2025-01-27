The third-gen Renault Duster is expected to launch in India sometime in 2026. The new SUV has the same silhouette as its predecessor. However, it receives a fully new front profile, new alloy wheels, and a redesigned full LED light package for the front and back.

The Renault Duster SUV may have been discontinued in India, but the French automaker has been selling it globally for the past 13 years. Renault is now mulling plans to bring the third generation of the Duster to India sometime in 2026. If launched, the SUV will play a key role in Renault’s future plans in India.

Introduction

Renault Duster Price:

The Renault Duster is expected to be priced from ₹10.00 lakh onwards.

When will the Renault Duster be launched?

What features are available in the Renault Duster?

The Renault Duster’s interior has received a redesign as well. It comes carrying several standard Renault styling elements. The South African market-spec Duster sports dual digital screens that combine the touchscreen infotainment system and an instrument cluster. Additional amenities include redesigned AC vents with climate control, rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera, power-adjustable front seats, Type-C USB charging ports, power windows, power mirrors etc.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Renault Duster?

On the powertrain front, the third-generation Renault Duster offers three different engine choices. There is a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor as well. Renault is likely to offer both these two engine choices in India with transmission options like the manual and automatic gearboxes. Interestingly, the Duster that was sold in India until 2021 had the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor on offer.

What cars will the Renault Duster rival in its segment?

The new-gen Duster will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.