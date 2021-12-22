HT Auto
Porsche Taycan On Road Price in Silvassa Daman And Diu

1.5 - 2.1 Cr
Taycan on Road Price in Silvassa Daman And Diu

Porsche Taycan on road price in Silvassa Daman And Diu starts from Rs. 1.60 Crore. The on road price for Porsche Taycan top variant goes up to Rs. 2.39 Crore in Silvassa Daman And Diu.

Variants On-Road Price
Porsche Taycan Rwd₹ 1.60 Crore
Porsche Taycan 4s₹ 1.70 Crore
Porsche Taycan Turbo₹ 2.17 Crore
Porsche Taycan Turbo s₹ 2.39 Crore
Porsche Taycan Variant Wise Price List

Rwd
₹1.60 Crore On-Road Price
326 bhp 345 Nm
230 kmph
302 km
1,50,00,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
9,10,230
500
1,59,64,730
EMI@3,43,144/mo
4s
₹1.70 Crore On-Road Price
435 bhp 640 Nm
250 kmph
408 km
Turbo
₹2.17 Crore On-Road Price
625 bhp 850 Nm
260 kmph
400 km
Turbo s
₹2.39 Crore On-Road Price
625 bhp 1050 Nm
260 kmph
325 km
