Porsche Taycan On Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

1.5 - 2.1 Cr*
Taycan on Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

Porsche Taycan on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 1.60 Crore. The on road price for Porsche Taycan top variant goes up to Rs. 2.39 Crore in Quaid E Milleth.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Porsche Taycan Rwd₹ 1.60 Crore
Porsche Taycan 4s₹ 1.70 Crore
Porsche Taycan Turbo₹ 2.17 Crore
Porsche Taycan Turbo s₹ 2.39 Crore
Porsche Taycan Variant Wise Price List

Rwd
₹1.60 Crore*On-Road Price
326 bhp 345 Nm
230 kmph
302 km
1,50,00,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
9,10,230
On-Road Price in Delhi
4s
₹1.70 Crore*On-Road Price
435 bhp 640 Nm
250 kmph
408 km
Turbo
₹2.17 Crore*On-Road Price
625 bhp 850 Nm
260 kmph
400 km
Turbo s
₹2.39 Crore*On-Road Price
625 bhp 1050 Nm
260 kmph
325 km
