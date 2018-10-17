Porsche Taycan on road price in Kotdwar starts from Rs. 1.60 Crore. The on road price for Porsche Taycan top variant goes up to Rs. 2.39 Crore in Kotdwar. The lowest price model is Porsche Taycan on road price in Kotdwar starts from Rs. 1.60 Crore. The on road price for Porsche Taycan top variant goes up to Rs. 2.39 Crore in Kotdwar. The lowest price model is Porsche Taycan Rwd and the most priced model is Porsche Taycan Turbo s. Visit your nearest Porsche Taycan dealers and showrooms in Kotdwar for best offers. Porsche Taycan on road price breakup in Kotdwar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Porsche Taycan Rwd ₹ 1.60 Crore Porsche Taycan 4s ₹ 1.70 Crore Porsche Taycan Turbo ₹ 2.17 Crore Porsche Taycan Turbo s ₹ 2.39 Crore