Porsche Taycan on road price in Bhilai starts from Rs. 1.60 Crore. The on road price for Porsche Taycan top variant goes up to Rs. 2.39 Crore in Bhilai. The lowest price model is Porsche Taycan on road price in Bhilai starts from Rs. 1.60 Crore. The on road price for Porsche Taycan top variant goes up to Rs. 2.39 Crore in Bhilai. The lowest price model is Porsche Taycan Rwd and the most priced model is Porsche Taycan Turbo s. Visit your nearest Porsche Taycan dealers and showrooms in Bhilai for best offers. Porsche Taycan on road price breakup in Bhilai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Porsche Taycan Rwd ₹ 1.60 Crore Porsche Taycan 4s ₹ 1.70 Crore Porsche Taycan Turbo ₹ 2.17 Crore Porsche Taycan Turbo s ₹ 2.39 Crore